British athletics legend Colin Jackson to host Burnley Community Sports Awards

The former sprinter and 110m hurdler, who has had an illustrious career in athletics, will present this year’s great grass roots sports ceremony on October 21st at the Burnley Mechanics.

Considered one of the most successful hurdlers of all time, Colin won an extraordinary 44 consecutive victories during a 12-year period and held the world record time of 12.91 seconds for 13 years. He remains the 60 metres hurdles world record holder.

During a career in which he represented both Great Britain and Wales, he won 21 medals, including 12 golds and eight silver. He was a two-time World and Commonwealth champion, an Olympic silver medallist, World Indoor champion and went undefeated at the European Championships for 12 years.

Burnley Athletics Club – Club of the Year Award 2019.

As one of Britain’s greatest-ever athletes, he was appointed an MBE in 1990 and was later promoted to OBE and eventually CBE in 2003 for his services to the sport.

Since retiring he has become a highly respected coach and has carved out a media career as an athletics commentator for the BBC.

He also appeared on a host of popular BBC TV shows including Strictly Come Dancing, Celebrity MasterChef and Who Do You Think You Are?

In announcing that nominations are now open, Gerard Vinton, chief executive of Burnley Leisure who run the awards in partnership with Burnley Council, said: “This event is such a highlight for our community and for us, as organisers. To yet again have such a prominent and well-respected sporting personality onboard is amazing.

“Colin is a true Great Britain athletics legend and we’re delighted he is joining us to recognise and reward the hard work and commitment of those dedicated to sport and physical activity on our doorstep.

"His illustrious career is a tremendous inspiration to us all and his incredible personality and ability to motivate will ensure this year’s Burnley Community Sports Awards is a night to remember.

“What now want people to help us shine a spotlight on Burnley’s wonderful active community. We want to hear about those who dedicate so much of their time to keeping people active in local communities or who have gone over and above to achieve.

“If you know of a local club, group, coach, volunteer or young person who deserves to be recognised for their contribution and achievements in 2021 then please nominate them.”

The awards were established to recognise and reward the contributions and achievements of local people and communities to sport, physical activity, and community development.

They pay tribute to those who show dedication at a range of levels or those who work tirelessly to support individuals or community clubs for the love of the sport or their community.

The nominations process is now open until August 6th.

Three nominees will then be shortlisted for each category below and invited to the ceremony, where the u award winners will be announced:

· Volunteer of the Year.

· Coach/Instructor of the Year.

· Club of the Year.

· Secondary School of the Year.

· Primary School of the Year

· Rising Star.

· Individual contribution to Active Communities.

· Contribution to Active Communities.