Bring a tin when you go for a trim and support Burnley foodbank

A Burnley barber is asking people to bring a tin when they come for a trim - in support of the town's community foodbank.

Baron Laird, the owner of Jazzman Grooves in Bull Street, Burnley town centre, is asking his customers to bring a tin or two of food which will then be donated to Burnley Community Food Bank, run by Burnley FC In The Community.

Baron said: "I know a few people who work at Burnley FC In The Community and the work they do with the foobank and community kitchen is so important.

"Sadly, there are some people in need of a little extra help and the foodbank does a great job in this regard. I wanted to do my bit through the salon and so I'm asking customers to bring a tin or two to donate when they come for a haircut. We've aready had more than 20 donated."

The commuity kitchen and foodbank was officialy opened last year by Clarets stars Ben Mee and Jack Cork. The kitchen, in Burnley's Charterwalk shopping centre, also operates as a cafe as well as teaching young people and families how to cook nutritious and cheap meals.

One of Baron's clients, who will be happier than most at the initiative, is Neil Harte, the chief executive of Burnley FC In The Community.

He said: "I think it's a brilliant idea. We would always welcome businesses to get involved and support us.

"It is a sad state of affairs, but the government's austerity measures have led to growing levels of destitution in Burnley and other areas. It's shocking but we have kids going to school without having had breakfast.

"As a result, there is a growing need for this foodbank in Burnley. Since it opened last year we have fed hundreds of families. It's a happy coincidence that I come to Jazzman Grooves for my haircuts. I will definitely be bringing a few tins next time and I would urge everyone else to do the same."