Brierfield Bridge Club re-opening on the cards

Brierfield Bridge Club

The club had to close in March 2020 at the start pandemic and has remained shut since.

Members will now be welcomed back for face-to-face bridge on Monday, August 9th, after a host of Covid-secure measures - including the latest technology in fresh-air ventilation - were introduced.

Chairman Linda Banks said: "Some of our members have been playing online bridge but a number haven't played at all.

"Some members have said, perhaps jokingly, that they may have forgotten how to play, but they still can't wait to get back to the club and meet up with friends again."

There will be an open day at the club on Saturday, July 31st, between 10am and 1pm, where members will be able to get a feel for the new safety measures.

The club will be running its ever popular lessons for beginners, starting in September.

Anyone interested in finding out more can contact Linda on 07724 198241 or Anne on 01282 614290.