The family-friendly event will take place on Saturday, July 8th at Queen Street recreation ground.

Organisers Brad Pounder, Julian Smith and Liam Kilbride will bring exciting new additions like Birds of Prey and American wrestling show Royal Rumble to the annual line-up of traditional activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brad said: “It’s a fun family festival with a funfair in the daytime and kids getting into the event for free.

Revellers enjoying Briercliffe Festival.

"We’ve done four festivals and the weather for three of them was really nice. It chucked it down during the other one but that was the best one. People still turned up to support it and they were diving in the mud.

"Everyone likes the event because it’s cheap and good fun. We want to say thank you to everyone for believing in us and coming even in the rain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It gets bigger and better each year. It’s just a happy and relaxed vibe, a nice place to be. It’s a nice chance for kids to experience a festival.”

The fun will include: Becky Blackett (My Walkies) Dog Show; a fun fair; inflatables; carnival games; food and craft stalls; and a beer tent.

Liam Kilbride, Brad Pounder and Julian Smith, organisers of Briercliffe Festival.

Leonie Smedley will wow the crowds with Motown classics, while live band Spacebats and DJ Kev Riley will keep the party going with 90s bangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For tickets, search for Briercliffe Festival on Facebook or visit any pub or shop in Harle Syke.

The organisers are also looking for someone to sponsor the event. If you can offer this, please email Brad on [email protected]