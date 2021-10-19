Briercliffe Community FC receives new life-saving defibrillator

An automated external defibrillator will be installed at Queen Street Recreation Ground towards the end of the month

The Premier League’s Defibrillator Fund has enabled Briercliffe Community FC, which is operated by the Briercliffe Community Hub group, to install an automated external defibrillator at Queen Street Recreation Ground, aimed at helping save the life of someone experiencing a sudden cardiac arrest.

The fund, set up by the Premier League will enable more than 2,000 sites across the country to install an AED and is supported by The FA and Sport England and delivered by the Football Foundation.

The defibrillator at Queen Street Recreation Ground will be ready for use by the end of October.

While defibrillators are designed to be easy to use, club officials will also receive training through The FA Education’s free online Sudden Cardiac Arrest course and guidance on how to update their emergency action plans.

The new defibrillators will be registered with emergency services so any member of the public can use them to help someone experiencing a cardiac arrest.

Briercliffe Community FC chairperson Louise Haines said: “We are really pleased to be able to add to the number of AED devices available in Briercliffe, the addition of the defibrillator at the club will mean rapid response for players, parents and members of the public in the event of an emergency, where every minute can make the difference.”

Former professional footballer Fabrice Muamba who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest on the pitch in 2012 said: “I am a big supporter of the Premier League’s new initiative to fund defibrillators for thousands of grassroots football clubs. I know from personal experience the importance of having access to this type of medical equipment and how vital it is for someone’s survival after suffering from sudden cardiac arrest.