Brides from across East Lancashire head to Padiham for inspiration for their big day

Brides looking for inspiration for the biggest day of their lives headed to Padiham.

Lianne Bruce of La Touche Finale and Joanne Brelsford of Vintage Winter Weddings joined forces to host a party and events fair at Padiham Town Hall.

The ballroom was dressed by the talented duo who specialise in venue décor, so anyone planning a special celebration or event could get ideas and inspiration.

They were joined on the day by a selection of local suppliers who got the opportunity to showcase their businesses to guests to give them more ideas for their big day.

Lianne is based in Burnley and Joanne runs her business from Padiham.

Lianne said: "The event was a huge success and it was lovely to see so many people attend."