Finlay Hall, from Blacko, who attends Oakhill Academy in Whalley, came up with the idea to raise money for Pendleside Hospice. The hospice looked after his grandad, Peter Corrigan, who died aged 76 last year from prostate cancer.

Finlay is a keen cyclist and has already smashed his £250 target.

Mum Fiona Hall said: “Finlay cycled 100k in a day last year and wanted to go further this year so he chose 100 miles.

“It was his idea to do it for Pendleside Hospice and he has done everything himself. He has chosen the route, which includes Lytham, where his grandad and grandma used to take him on days out.

“He has contacted cycling forums to promote his ride, he has contacted cycling shops to see if they can provide items that can support him or which he can raffle off and I am so proud of how innovative he has been.

“He wants to do the ride in April, weather permitting.

“His grandad, my dad, battled cancer for many years but he deteriorated last year and went into Pendleside Hospice, where the treatment he received was second to none.

“Finlay used to spend days out with his grandma and grandad during school holidays, especially to the seaside, and they had a lot of fun together.