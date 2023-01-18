'Claudia's Comeback' will be held on Friday night, exactly a year after Claudia Laird underwent lifesaving surgery to remove the tumour.

The party, which includes food and entertainment and a grand raffle, will take place at The Salvage House Collective in Whalley. It is to raise funds for brain tumour charities, a cause that Claudia has become passionate about since going through her own ordeal.

Brave Claudia Laird, who is hosting a come back fund raising party, a year after undergoing brain tumour surgery, with her family who are (left to right) her brother Max, sister Courtney, mum Lynda, sister Poppy and dad Baron

Claudia shared her story and began fundraising to help people affected by brain tumours and also for research and earlier diagnosis because as little as one percent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.

Yet brain tumours kill more children and adults under 40 than any other cancer.

She has also become an advocate to help young people and adults going through similar experiences and to raise further awareness to all including health professionals. Claudia, who is training to be a paediatric nurse at the University of Manchester is a former pupil at Read Primary and Clitheroe's Ribblesdale High schools.

She has praised her family, including her parents Lynda and Baron, sisters Courtney and Poppy and brother Max for their love and support. She is especially grateful to her mum, who knew intuitively that something was seriously wrong with Claudia, and persisted until her daughter received a brain scan and the tumour was spotted.

A poignant image of Claudia pictured a year ago this month after she underwent lifesaving brain tumour surgery

If you like to make donation to Claudia’s fund raising please click HERE

