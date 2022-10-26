Boundary Outlet Colne turned pink with fundraising total for breast cancer charities to be revealed on Hallowe'en 2022

Boundary Outlet Colne in Vivary Way will reveal the fundraising total for its month of fundraising initiatives on Monday October 31st.

Staff have been raising awareness of the good cause by turning the store pink and donning the rosy colour themselves throughout the month in aid of Breast Cancer Now.

They have raised more than £16,000 as of last week through donations, by selling branded merchandise and collecting old bras for Against Breast Cancer banks that recycle them.

Boundary Outlet Colne staff giving a big BRAvo! for breast cancer charities.

Jane Daunt, store director, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting two leading breast cancer charities. It is something that resonates with lots of our customers and many of our colleagues. We’ve had a great reaction to the building [being illuminated pink]. We’ve had people coming at night time just to see it lit up.”