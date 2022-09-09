Book of condolence opens at Burnley Town Hall for Her Majesty The Queen
An official condolence book has been opened at Burnley Town Hall for people wishing to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen.
Similar arrangements are being made at Towneley Hall.
The Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Cosima Towneley said: “Although not unexpected, it has been impossible to prepare for a moment such as this. For most there has been nothing other than an Elizabethan era – Her Majesty has been our rock in storm and calm. A steady hand through momentous change.
“Hers has been a thoroughly lived life that faced its vicissitudes with grace, serenity, wisdom, fortitude, dignity, hope and humour.
“Burnley grieves – and our prayers lie with members of the Royal Family at this time.”
An online book of condolence has also been opened https://lancashire.gov.uk/queen/