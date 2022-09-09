News you can trust since 1877
Book of condolence opens at Burnley Town Hall for Her Majesty The Queen

An official condolence book has been opened at Burnley Town Hall for people wishing to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen.

By John Deehan
Friday, 9th September 2022, 9:43 am
Updated Friday, 9th September 2022, 9:50 am

Similar arrangements are being made at Towneley Hall.

The Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Cosima Towneley said: “Although not unexpected, it has been impossible to prepare for a moment such as this. For most there has been nothing other than an Elizabethan era – Her Majesty has been our rock in storm and calm. A steady hand through momentous change.

People across the globe having been paying their respects to Her Majesty The Queen

“Hers has been a thoroughly lived life that faced its vicissitudes with grace, serenity, wisdom, fortitude, dignity, hope and humour.

“Burnley grieves – and our prayers lie with members of the Royal Family at this time.”

An online book of condolence has also been opened https://lancashire.gov.uk/queen/

