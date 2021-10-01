Bonfire and fireworks spectacular back on for people of Langho

St Leonard’s Langho Scout Group has organised the event for over 40 years, which is a major fundraiser for the organisation, which provides weekly activities for over 80 girls and boys aged between six and and 14.

The 2021 event will take place on Saturday, November 6th, at Billington and Langho Community Centre.

Online tickets are already on sale via their Facebook page (Langho Community Bonfire and Firework Display) and chairman Aidan McCormack is delighted with how well the sales are going. “We decided to try the online option for the first time as more people are going contactless. It’s great to see that the local community are supporting us once again with ticket sales much higher than expected in the first week of them going on sale.”

Langho residents - old and young - enjoy the spectacullar event in 2019

He went on to say: "Buying an advance ticket not only saves attendees money, but it guarantees a place on the field when we light the bonfire.”

Advanced tickets will shortly go on sale at Gilmartin’s of Whalley and Langho Spar. Tickets have remained at 2019 prices and are priced at £10 for a family ticket (2 adults and up to 3

children), £4 for an adult and £3 for a child. The number of tickets available are limited, with the advanced ticket only being on sale until Friday, November 5th.

The following day (November 6th), if the attendance limit has not been reached, they will be on sale online and on the gate. They will not be available from the local sellers.

Please note, ticket prices rise on the day to £13 for a family ticket, £5 for an adult and £4 for a child. Aidan said “We ask that you monitor our Facebook page for the event as we will make regular updates there as to whether tickets will be available on the day."

Once the gates open at 6pm, there will be a variety of food and drink for sale, along with a raffle and tombola, with some great prizes donated by local businesses. The bonfire will be lit at 6-30pm, with the fantastic fireworks display starting shortly after.