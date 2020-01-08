Body found in Towneley Park confirmed as missing Burnley man

Police have confirmed that a body found in Towneley Park is that of missing man James Clarke.



James Clarke (32) was last seen at around 6-30pm on Saturday January 4th in the Hollingreaves Road area of Burnley.

Police were called to Towneley Park in the town at shortly before midday today (Wednesday) after reports a body had been found.

A police spokesman said: "Formal identification has been carried out and the body can be confirmed as that of Mr Clarke.

"His family have been told and our thoughts are with all Mr Clarke’s loved ones at this time.

"There are no suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner.

"We would like to thank everyone who assisted during the search for James."