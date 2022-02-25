Blooming great year ahead for Ribble Valley based flower club that hopes to attract new members
A blooming great year of demonstrations by professional florists and the chance to take part in workshops is on the cards for Whalley and District Flower Club which is celebrating its 38th birthday.
Friday, 25th February 2022, 4:15 pm
Updated
Friday, 25th February 2022, 4:16 pm
As one of the North West flower clubs affiliated to NAFAS (National Association of Flower Arranging Society the group meet in Clitheroe at the Assembly Hall, Lowergate on the second Thursday of the month at 7:30pm.
Visitors and members enjoy an evening of watching a floral designer create arrangements which are then raffled for the lucky winners to take home.
All are welcome to any meeting and the cost for visitors is £6 (this includes refreshments) For details of the programme visit www.flowersnorthwest.org.uk