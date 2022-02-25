Blooming great year ahead for Ribble Valley based flower club that hopes to attract new members

As one of the North West flower clubs affiliated to NAFAS (National Association of Flower Arranging Society the group meet in Clitheroe at the Assembly Hall, Lowergate on the second Thursday of the month at 7:30pm.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors and members enjoy an evening of watching a floral designer create arrangements which are then raffled for the lucky winners to take home.

All are welcome to any meeting and the cost for visitors is £6 (this includes refreshments) For details of the programme visit www.flowersnorthwest.org.uk