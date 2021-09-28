Blooming great Pendle based community garden celebrates winning coveted award

The community gardens plaque was presented to the Colne Open Gate project.

Part of the Open Door charity, the community garden offers people the opportunity to have a go at gardening for an hour or so a week in a safe and friendly place.

The award was presented by Marian and Brian Jones on behalf of the National Garden Scheme which has also given the garden a grant to furnish the workshop which provides some great indoor space.

The workshop was also made possible by the National Garden Scheme which opens privately owned gardens in England and Wales on selected dates for charity. Founded in 1927 with the aim of 'opening gardens of quality, character and interest to the public for charity' the scheme has raised over £60M since it began, and now opens over 3,700 gardens a year.

Andy Robertson, who is chairman of the trustee for the Open Door Centre, said the workshop had made a huge difference to to the garden and was already being well used for craft activities, volunteer training and even shelter from the rain.

Located off Castle Road in Colne, the community garden runs sessions every week for anyone who feels they would benefit from a bit of outdoor activity and getting their hands in the soil. No expertise is required.

Anyone who would like more information is asked to contact Andy on 07725 052396 to check opening times.

