Blessed Trinity RC College Burnley's RE teacher cycles 528 miles to Lourdes for Children and Families Trust

By Sue Plunkett
Published 29th Jul 2024, 13:23 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2024, 13:25 BST
A Burnley teacher used pedal power to cycle to Lourdes to fundraise for the Children and Families Trust, which is part of the Salford Diocese.

Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College’s Religious Studies teacher Martin Horne had been preparing for the 850km (528 mile) trip to the north coast of France by cycling at weekends.

Martin said: “There were a group of cyclists and the funds will be used for young families or families with disabled children to take them to Lourdes. I have been to Lourdes 15 times and have seen people cycle for this Trust and it was on my bucket list.

Burnley teacher Martin Horne cycled to Lourdes to fundraise for the Children and Families Trust, which is part of the Salford Diocese.

“I am not a cyclist by nature but I bought a bike, and the equipment, and have been cycling 50k at weekends. It was over seven days from the port in France. So far I have raised £1,500 and as a team we have reached £11,000 so far.”

Anyone who wishes to make a donation is asked to click HERE

