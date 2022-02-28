Blessed Trinity pupils to take part in World Day of Prayer service in Burnley
The next World Day of Prayer for Burnley will take place at the Central Methodist Church in Hargreaves Street.
The service starts at 1-45pm on Friday and takes place on the same day all over the world, using the same order of service.
Linda Sawley, a Burnley worshipper, said: "Different countries write the service each year and this year it is written by our own country of England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
"The theme this year is from the prophet Jeremiah, 'I know the plans I have for you.'
"During the service, young ladies from Blessed Trinity RC College will be taking part. All are welcome. It lasts approximately one hour. Refreshments will be served afterwards."