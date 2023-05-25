Although micro-chipped, the number didn't work and there has been no answer at the address. Bowie is a beautiful lurcher with different coloured eyes and is only 14 months old.

"He was found tied up by one of our volunteer dog walkers," said Sanctuary Manager Karen Weed. “He is a lovely dog and has been well cared for before. Luckily the volunteer found him early as it was an extremely hot day for a dog to be left out.

Named Bowie due to his different coloured eyes, this young lurcher was found tied to the gate at the Bleakholt Animal Sanctuary

"Obviously we don't know his history so we will assess him. If anyone knows him, or has any information on him, please contact the sanctuary.

“Bowie will be cared for at the sanctuary and will go up for homing at a later date if his owner no longer wants him.”

