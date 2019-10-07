Blackpool to Burnley trek is a walk in the park for Lancashire Women

A group of women put their best feet forward when they walked from Blackpool to Burnley for charity.



The Lancashire Women charity organised the 40 miles walk to raise funds, bring people together and increase awareness.

Some 73 individual walkers took part over the weekend raising around £6,000 with sponsorship money still coming in. All of the donations will be directly supporting Lancashire Women through programmes such as mental health and wellbeing, justice and safety, employment and skill support, as well as money, debt and benefit advice.

The walkers were greeted in Burnley by The Calico Group who provided a fantastic after party with a live Samba band, as well as Burnley Mayor Coun. Anne Kelly.

Lydia Hollinson, business development director, said: "Thank you to everyone who joined us, supported us and donated. The event was not only an excellent fund-raiser for our charity but also a celebration of the grit and resilience of so many of our Lancashire women – those that walked and those that did not.

"The challenge was tough, but it was fabulous to see the team supporting each other throughout. It was also incredible to hear so many positive, open and empowering conversations about some of the personal reasons why our walkers signed up and to hear mental health struggles discussed without stigma."

Colleague Adele Helm added: "The weekend was amazing. I feel so proud of everyone who took part and powered through despite the rainy weather. We’ve raised our profile and vital funds for our charity. Thank you to everyone who supported us to make it so successful. Now to plan for next year."

Still chance to donate and sponsor either via text Donate Now: Text DONATE to 70085 and your chosen amount (e.g. DONATE 10) or online https://wonderful.org/charity/lancashirewomen