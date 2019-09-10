Bishop of Burnley to play key role in sharing the Gospel

The Bishop of Burnley is to play a role in the latest Northern Bishops’ Mission event, led by the Archbishop of York.

The Rt Rev. Philip North will join many other Bishops from across the north of England in Southwell and Nottingham for four days.

Each visiting Bishop has a team with them to help with the mission work and to collectively support a local ‘Deanery area’ they are assigned to.

Bishop Philip and his team will be based in North Nottingham Deanery.

Bishop Philip said: “I am really looking forward to getting involved in OneLIFE mission and I am excited to take advantage of the opportunities we will have to share the Gospel with people of all backgrounds and all ages.

"My team and I are involved in a range of events organised by local churches in North Nottingham Deanery and we are also grateful to the local families who will host us during the four days.”