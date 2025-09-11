Rt Rev. Dr Joe Kennedy, the Bishop of Burnley, has marked his first anniversary in the role with a wide-ranging interview reflecting on a year of learning, listening and the crucial work of building relationships across the Diocese.

While acknowledging the steep learning curve of stepping into episcopal ministry, Bishop Joe says the past 12 months have been filled with good things and a deep sense of privilege.

"I absolutely love being here," he said. "My family and I have loved discovering what a beautiful place Lancashire is, and the warmth of the welcome we have received has been astonishing.

“I also love the role I’ve been asked to do. In fact the thing I love most is getting in my car and driving to a local church, chaplaincy or school and seeing what God is doing in that place."

It’s now 12 months ago since Bishop Joe’s installation as Bishop of Burnley in a ceremony at Blackburn Cathedral. That followed his Consecration as a Bishop at York Minster in July 2024 and the initial announcement of his forthcoming appointment in March of that year.

He has joined the episcopal team for the Diocese alongside Diocesan Bishop, Rt Rev. Philip North and the Bishop of Lancaster, Rt Rev. Dr Jill Duff.

Bishop Joe didn’t ‘apply’ to become a bishop – no one does – but says he felt a strong sense of calling to the Diocese of Blackburn.

He continues: “I was listening to God and this is where I felt called to be. There’s a huge emphasis on mission here, we are a diocese that is centred on Jesus. There’s also a family feeling – people work hard at getting on together, loving one another and making relationships across difference. I found it a really attractive place to be."

Despite public perceptions, Bishop Joe is clear that the role of a bishop is not about running the show.

"In many ways being a bishop is actually a support role," he said. "Our job is to serve and support the clergy and ministers in parishes across Lancashire. That’s where lives are changed: in parishes, schools and chaplaincies. The job of the Diocese is to help those places be the best versions of themselves."

He does admit to missing the daily rhythm of parish life, having served as a parish priest for 13 years at Oxton St Saviour in the Diocese of Chester immediately before becoming Bishop of Burnley.

"I do miss being part of a local church community," he said. "My new job is more like a series of one-off events, but it’s beautiful in its own way. You have the privilege of travelling around and seeing at first hand all the different things God is doing in different places."

He continues: "The highlight moment must be ordaining new Priests this summer. It was such a privilege and joy."

There are a wide range of responsibilities in his portfolio as Bishop. Bishop Joe oversees the ‘Being Witnesses’ strand of the diocesan vision, which includes areas such as church planting and creation care.

"I was delighted to be given that brief," he said. "There’s so much inspiring work happening across the diocese – people making a difference through mission and being faithful stewards of God’s creation.”

The Bishop is working closely with the Diocesan Parish Mission Support Team; helping churches explore revitalisation and new worshipping communities.

"There’s a missional confidence in so many our Diocese’s churches," he adds. "So many of our churches see it as part of their DNA to set up new worshipping communities and to find new ways to share the Gospel. At the end of the day mission is about loving people and telling them the good news about Jesus Christ."

Among the highlights of his first year, Bishop Joe points to visits to churches, schools and chaplaincies where he’s witnessed inspiring ministry and deep relationships.

"Examples include a visit to St Matthew’s in Burnley where I saw their ‘Fun Church’ and I’ve experienced a beautiful service at St Luke’s in Blackburn. It is amazing to see the communities our churches have built, where people feel loved and valued," he said.

"And I recall a prison visit on Good Friday where saw the quality of relationships between the chaplains and the prisoners and staff. And I am also privileged to have oversight of our diocese’s healthcare chaplains too.”

Then there are the amazing church schools spread across the length and breadth of Lancashire. Bishop Joe speaks passionately about their work.

And he saw that work at first hand on the day of his announcement as the next Bishop of Burnley in March 2024, when he witnessed a brilliant Forest Church initiative at Balderstone St Leonard’s CofE Primary school.

"Our church schools are amazing in this diocese," he said. "I’ve visited both primary and secondary schools and I’ve not left one without being inspired. Every single school I’ve visited has been centred in Jesus Christ. There’s a real belief that Jesus changes lives — and that’s lived out in our schools just as it is in our churches and chaplaincies."

The bishop has also been active in interfaith work, including hosting Christian and Muslim leaders at his home over Christmas and attending Iftar meals during Ramadan. "The warmth of the relationships being built is just lovely," he said. "Once again, it’s all about relationship. Across the life of the whole Diocese, where we see the love of God in communities, we’re being drawn into the life of the Spirit."

Meanwhile, towards the end of next year, the Diocese will announce its new Vision to replace the current ‘Vision 2026’.

Bishop Joe adds: “I’m encouraged by the work we are doing to refresh of the diocesan vision. The only vision we need is Jesus Christ, but having a clear vision statement can help us look to Him together. I hope our new diocesan vision will help us do that even more effectively than the wonderful Vision 2026 has already done."

But looking immediately ahead the bishop hopes to continue building on the work he has done already and is looking forward to joining in the celebrations throughout 2026 as the Diocese of Blackburn celebrates its centenary.

That year is going to be exciting and packed with many great events including a ‘Big Day Out’ for all parishes in Blackpool in May; a Diocesan Conference in July and a weekend of mission events in September.

Bishop Joe smiles broadly as he concludes: "Isn’t it fantastic that we’re encouraging every church to hold a mission weekend next year? Isn’t it a wonderful way to celebrate 100 years of God’s faithfulness?

"We are going to be opening our doors and inviting people to meet Jesus Christ; what better way to celebrate our centenary is there than that?”