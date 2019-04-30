Birds of prey and sand art on the cards for Padiham fun day

Birds of prey and sand art are just two of the attractions lined up for a fun day to be held in Padiham next month.

The fun day has been organised by Padiham Rotary Club with Padiham Cricket Club and football club and it will take place at the Arbories ground in the town on Saturday, May 11th.

There will also be a bouncy castle, tombola, fairground rides, a lucky dip and Beat the Goalie challenge.

Refreshments will include burgers and ice cream.

Entry is free to the fun day that runs from 11am to 4pm.