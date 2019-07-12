Billington school tops the class after 'Outstanding' Ofsted

Staff, governors and pupils at St Augustine's RC High School are over the moon to receive an "Outstanding" Ofsted report.

Inspectors recently visited the Billington-based school and were extremely impressed with what they saw.

Their report highlighted the quality of education received by pupils at the school as outstanding due to the "exemplary relationships between staff and pupils and the excellent care staff given to all pupils, especially the vulnerable and potentially marginalised”. The report also commented on the leadership and vision of the school, which creates “a learning community that inspires all to strive for excellence”.

Headteacher, Michael Wright, was very pleased with the report. He commented: "As a school community it is always reaffirming to have external validation of the excellent work that takes place within a school.

"The inspectors were particularly impressed with the exceptional progress made by the pupils during their time at St Augustine’s and put this down to the outstanding teaching by the experienced team of staff at the school.”

The report also highlighted the excellent work done by pupils to support local, national and global charities, participation in groups such as CAFOD, Faith and Justice and the recent work done on the environment.

The success of a group of pupils in achieving the CYMFED Silver Award was another highlight with pupils receiving their certificate and awards from Bishop John Arnold at an event hosted at Wardley Hall in Manchester earlier this month.