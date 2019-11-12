Big-hearted Sabden Brownies give candy out to villagers on Hallowe'en

Sabden 1st Brownies trick-or-treaters thought about others before themselves on the spookiest evening of the year.

The youngsters made up almost 50 gift bags containing various treats such as sweets, face masks, bath bombs and handed them out to residents in Sabden.

A spokesman said: "Our favourite moment was when we visited the elderly residential home. They were having a quiz night and were so surprised when they all received a gift bag. The Brownies got a round of applause and couldn't believe how happy they had made all the residents. It is so important to teach our young ones the gift of giving and how good it feels to make someone smile. When I arrived home that night, I went onto the Sabden Facebook page and saw lots of messages from villagers thanking the Brownies for their lovely gift bags."