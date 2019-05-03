Big hearted Burnley schoolchildren raise almost £3,000 for a raft of charities

Caring children at a Burnley primary school have raised the fabulous total of £2,746 for charities they wanted to help.

As part of a Lent project each class at Holy Trinity Primary School chose a different charity and came up with their own fund raising ideas.

These ranged from making things to sell and sponsored events to guess the name of the soft toy and also appeals through the school's social media accounts, in particular Twitter.

And children in class three raised the most, a staggering £853, which has been presented to ASSERT which stands for the Angelma Syndrome Support Education and Research Trust.

This UK based charity helps support families and carers of people with Angelman Syndrome which is a genetic disorder that affects the nervous system and causes severe physical and intellectual disability.

A person with Angelman syndrome will have a near-normal life expectancy, but needs looking after for the rest of their life.

The other charities to benefit from the generosity of the school were Pendleside Hospice, Age Concern, Guide Dogs for the Blind, RSPCA, Cystic Fibrosis and Pendle Dogs In Need.