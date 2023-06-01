During the last 12 months or so, many of us have seen people and organisations in our communities who have gone the extra mile to help others.

So we know that you will have people or groups who you will want to nominate as part of these awards.

We have put the awards into distinct categories to make it easier for you.

Best of Lancashire Awards 2023

We are looking for nominations for all, including Community Champion, Volunteer of the Year, Charity Fund-raiser and Armed Forces Hero.

But we also want to honour those who have done something extra special – either by putting their own lives on the line or by performing an act of bravery.

And we particularly want to recognise those people who have been superb neighbours during the past year.

The awards presentation evening will be held on September 28 (Credit: Martin Bostock Photography)

If you have a wonderful neighbour, nominate them and tell us why they deserve the award.

We also want to shine the spotlight on those who play a key role in helping our Armed Forces.

Do you know a person, family or group which fits the bill?

Perhaps you know a young person who has been inspirational or courageous?

Or maybe you want to recognise someone who is involved in grassroots sport?

Why not nominate an individual or a person for the Pride of Lancashire Award, where we are looking for someone who makes you proud to be from the Red Rose county.

We hope you will join us in helping to celebrate the people who make Lancashire what it is – and celebrate the very Best of Lancashire.

The awards presentation evening will be held at Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort on Thursday, September 28.

This beautiful picturesque private parkland in Burnley, Lancashire, within the Crow Wood resort has a spectacular view of Pendle Hill and the surrounding countryside, a beautiful ornamental lake and fabulous gardens, it is a most wonderful place to visit.

To make your nomination visit www.bestoflancashire.co.uk or email Janice Cullen on [email protected]