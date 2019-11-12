'Béné and Hot' for Burnley veterans on Remembrance Sunday

In a nod to its long-standing relationship with Burnley and the East Lancashire Regiment, Bénédictine marked Remembrance Sunday by raising a glass to the fallen soldiers at events across Burnley.

The French liqueur has strong ties to World War One after the soldiers of the 11th Battalion East Lancashire Regiment (who were stationed at the birthplace of Bénédictine in Fécamp, Normandy, during the First World War) drank Bénédictine and hot water to keep them warm in the trenches.

The regiment loved the drink so much they brought it home with them once the war ended, and the region has been drinking Bénédictine ever since.

Philippe Jouhaud, marketing director for Bénédictine Liqueur, said: “The people of Lancashire – indeed, the UK – have long supported us and it feels fitting to support them on this important occasion. Remembrance Day is a special day at Bénédictine, and we honour and remember the soldiers that fought here at our homeplace in Fécamp, Normandy, and across the world.”

On Sunday November 10th Bénédictine raised a glass in commemoration with free samples of the traditional Béné and Hot for those at the Remembrance Day event at Burnley Miners Social Club, one of the largest consumers of the liqueur in the world.

Complimentary samples were also provided to veterans at Townley Hall, following the town’s Remembrance Day Service.

Alan Kennedy, club secretary at the Burnley Miners Social Club, said: “It was an honour to host Bénédictine on Sunday. Given its long history with the town and its veterans, it was touching to see so many enjoy a glass of Béné and Hot as we remembered those who have given their service and lives for this country.”