Beautiful Barley was destination for Pendleside Hospice netwalking event
What do you get if you combine networking with a good walk?
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 4:55 am
Netwalking, of course! And the second Pendleside Hospice netwalking event around the village of Barley was a great success.
Event sponsors were Harrison Drury Solicitors and the walk leaders were Barley residents Stuart Applegate and Rosemary Connor who took the group in to the stunning countryside and up to Lower Ogden reservoir.
And the netwalkers enjoyed refreshments in the Barley Mow pub