Beat the Street Burnley winners receive prizes

Individual winner Matthew Lalor with friends and family

Alexis Turner, the local co-ordinator for Beat the Street Burnley, presented the winning residents, businesses, schools and community groups with vouchers and trophies for topping the total and average points leaderboards.

More than 10,500 people of all ages participated in the giant physical activity initiative, working together to walk, cycle and roll around the town in a real-life game. During the six-week challenge, players clocked up 80,346 miles.

More than 12.3% of the local population took part in the game; 65 of adult players were female and 30% of participants described themselves as “inactive” before the game.

Staff and representatives from Intelligent Health, Canal and River Trust

Among the recipients at last week’s presentation were representatives and individuals from the top five community teams: Recovery Runners North West, The Humbugs, BPRCVS, Zone 3, St Peter's Leisure Centre.

Schools included St Augustine of Canterbury RC Primary School, St Stephens CofE Primary School and Worsthrone Primary School.

Other prize recipients included Matthew Lalor, his family and other players representing Lowerhouse Junior School, plus Padiham Library who topped the small teams leaderboard.

Additionally the event was attended and supported by councillors, staff and partners from a range of organisations in Burnley.

Recovery Runners North West

Alexis said: “Thanks to everyone who attended the presentation for coming along and celebrating the Beat the Street Burnley game. It was a real pleasure to meet the tops teams and points scorers, but of course, everyone who took part and got more active is a winner!

“As well as getting people to embrace healthier lifestyles, the game also connected residents and helped local partners tackle issues such as inactivity, inequality and active travel.

“From families taking the time to get active together, to people with long-term health conditions and to schools really taking up the challenge, it’s been fantastic to see so many people outside, being active and enjoying themselves in our beautiful area.”

Beat the Street Burnley is brought to you by Burnley Together with the Canal and River Trust. It is delivered by Intelligent Health.