Beat the Street Burnley is set to enter its Go Explore Week, encouraging participants to find the borough’s best heritage and cultural gems while scoring triple points on certain mystery Beat Boxes.

In collaboration with the Burnley Words Festival, local puppet explorers Hodman and Sally are also on the move, visiting new locations every week and sharing their video postcards to highlight Burnley’s hidden treasures.

So far, 12,566 participants have signed up for Beat the Street Burnley game and have together walked, cycled, run, scooted and wheeled more than 54,000 miles – that’s more than twice around the equator.

Currently, St Mary Magdalene CP School leads the total points leaderboard with Rosewood Primary School and Burnley Brunshaw Primary School in second and third place. However, with triple points on mystery Beat Boxes on Saturday and Sunday this week, that could all change.

Alexis Turner, Beat the Street Burnley’s local engagement coordinator, said: “We’re encouraging everyone to play Beat the Street, get moving, and discover the amazing things we have right here on our doorstep in our wonderful Outdoor Town. We’re thrilled to partner with Burnley Words Festival to bring a fresh perspective on Burnley’s cultural gems and points of interest.

“The puppet explorers Hodman and Sally are showcasing the borough’s hidden treasures in a fun, engaging way. Keep an eye on our social media accounts to see what they’ve been up to on their Burnley adventures!”

With three weeks left, there’s still time to sign up and get involved in the Beat the Street Burnley game. The competition is free and open to anyone of any age. Cards are available from the distribution centres on the list at www.beatthestreet.me/burnley or alternatively, players over the age of 13 can download the free Beat the Street app.

Beat the Street Burnley has been brought to you through a local partnership including, Burnley Borough Council, Lancashire County Council, Burnley Leisure and Culture, Canal and River Trust and other partners. It is supported via the National Lottery Community Fund and Sport England. It is being delivered by Intelligent Health. Burnley Words Festival is funded using public funding by Arts Council England and supported by Culturapedia.

More information is available at www.beatthestreet.me/burnley and on social media at @BTSBurnley