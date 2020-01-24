Beacon award for Burnley branch of Royal British Legion

The Burnley branch of the Royal British Legion has been saluted with a Beacon award for continuing to fulfill its duties within the local community.

The Branch has had to work very hard over the last two years and faced obstacles that they do not usually face, in particular having to move office a number of times.

Now settled in Burnley Market Hall the branch is moving forward.

Since moving from its former office in Lindsay Stree, the branch has attracted more than 800 visitors, while membership has increased to 114 (up 7%) from 2018.

Billy Allott, branch chairman, said: "Without the help of Burnley Council, market superintendent Maria Shaw and her helpful staff the branch may have had to close. Thankfully these premises were found and we are moving forward.

"The Beacon Silver award is fully deserved by the branch and it's committee for all the excellent hard work they have done. As branch chairman I am extremely proud and thank all involved and the public for their continued support. We are going for gold next year.

"It is going to be a very big year with all the commemorations such as VE/VJ and other important dates.

"In 2021 the branch will celebrate its 100th anniversary along with the National Royal British Legion. The legion's motto 'Service not Self' is more relevant today than it has ever."

Anyone wanting to volunteer or considering being a member should visit The Market Hall on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10am to 2pm.