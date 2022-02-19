'Be our VIP guest' – Burnley FC chairman Alan Pace's invite to elderly Clarets fan struggling to make home games

Earlier today, Burnley businessman Dave Fishwick offered to cover the travel costs of the football-loving pensioner after hearing about an advert they had taken out in the Southport and Formby Champion.

In the ad, the OAP season ticket holder, who lives in Argyle Road, Southport, said they needed help getting from Southport to matches at Turf Moor.

Dave said he would gladly pay for a fan to transport the pensioner to and from home games.

And now, the Clarets chairman has offered to make that first visit even more special after inviting them to be his VIP guest.

The fan, who has yet to be identified, will watch the game from the directors' box, have the opportunity to meet manager Sean Dyche, and be presented with a signed shirt.

“We are working to identify the fan who made the appeal and as soon as we have their details I would like to invite them to the boardroom before our next home game," he said.

Burnley FC chairman Alan Pace. Photo: Getty.

“Our fans are the lifeblood of our club and our community, and we will do everything we can to help our supporters during difficult moments.

“It’s a small gesture, but we would be delighted to welcome them to Turf Moor to be a guest of the club as soon as possible.”

The initial newspaper ad was spotted by Carl Disley who shared the appeal on Twitter. The post has since gone viral with more than 30,000 likes and more than 10,000 retweets.