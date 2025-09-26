A Burnley group is running free monthly coffee mornings to support parents with children who have special educational needs and disabilities.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Basically Cheer CIC regularly invites outside agencies, such as SENDIAS, Lancashire Mind, and ADHD Northwest, to deliver the sessions, linking families to professional support and information. The meet-ups take place monthly on a Wednesday from 9-15am to 10-30am at the former Parkside Methodist Church in Cog Lane.

Lianne Bruce and Rachel Loftus are the brains behind the SEN Parent Support Network. They teamed up after parents reached out to Lianne, looking for SEND support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lianne, who runs the Basically Cheer health and wellbeing hub, said: “I received two phone calls in one week after we’d started an SEND dance class. Parents were in tears, reaching out for someone to talk to, for some support. I didn’t have anything I could say, apart from being a listening ear, so I rang Rachel and said, ‘I need your help’. That’s where it all stemmed from.

Cathy from Lancashire FASD with Basically Cheer's managing director, Lianne Bruce, and SEN support, Rachel Loftus.

“We have just had so many parents who feel failed by the system and don’t know where to turn. There is support out there, but people don’t know about it, so we’re trying to shout from the rooftops. There is someone out there; you don’t have to be alone.”

The sessions, which include free refreshments, also offer a safe and relaxed space for parents to share tips and stories and meet other families in the same boat.

“We’re raising awareness that we’re here to help, and there is that support out there. We just want to support people and let them know they can come to us,” said Lianne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteer Rachel also runs a Facebook group called “SEND Support For Parents. Fighting For a Better SEND System and Support”. Like with the coffee mornings, her group signposts parents to services, but it also shares news and petitions about campaigns and individuals working to reform the system.

Rachel, an SEND parent, is trying “to reach out to as many people as possible.”

Lianne and Rachel are now hoping for funding to expand their work and run the coffee mornings more frequently. Upcoming meet-ups will take place on October 8th, November 5th, and December 10th.

For more information, parents can contact [email protected] or [email protected] or 07766 743934. Alternatively, search for Rachel’s Facebook group.