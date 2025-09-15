A Barrowford couple were left feeling “shell-shocked” when a Greek airline lost their rescued kittens.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bethany and Adam Mulcahy-Stephenson had planned to transport a female cat and her litter of four kittens to the UK last August after adopting them in Crete. But the plan went awry when three of the cats went missing.

Now the newlyweds, who had travelled to Crete for their wedding, are calling on Aegean Airlines to change its policy on transporting pets to ensure the distressing incident does not happen to anyone else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair had previously travelled to the island 18 months prior, where they first came across a stray female cat. Returning for their wedding, they discovered she’d had four kittens and was pregnant again.

The female cat rescued by Bethany and Adam Mulcahy-Stephenson, and her litter of kittens.

Bethany, a veterinary nurse, said: “It was either leave them to die or take them.”

The mum required surgery to remove an eye, while two kittens had eye infections, and one was completely blind. The couple arranged a temporary foster home where the animals would recover from veterinary treatment. They also organised a flight escort who would fly the pets to Paris before making their onward journey to Calais, where Adam and Bethany would collect them. Only two cats were allowed in each cabin, so the remaining three went in the hold. However, when the newlyweds arrived in France, they found that Aegean Airlines had lost the kittens in the hold.

“We were absolutely shell-shocked. It was horrendous, one of the worst times of our lives,” said Bethany.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barrowford newlyweds Bethany and Adam Mulcahy-Stephenson.

“Our minds went to the worst-case scenario, and we didn’t think we’d see them again. We didn’t know where they were, and when we’d get them. They’d been left without food, water, or a litter tray.”

The couple turned to their 12,000 Instagram followers, who helped press Aegean for answers. However, Adam claims that “the airline was just deleting the comments,” calling it “harrowing”.

Hours later, the airline informed them that the kittens had been left in the hold, were heading to Thessaloniki, and would be returned in two days, Bethany said. However, after pressure from the kitten escorts, Aegean agreed to fly them back to Athens, then to Paris that night.

Bethany said she waited nine hours for the kittens while Adam returned home for work, missing her booked shuttle back to England, and having to pay £280 for a new one at 2-20am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the cats rescued by Bethany and Adam Mulcahy-Stephenson.

The cats are all now safely home, but the stress has taken its toll.

“When they arrived, they were in a bad state,” said Bethany.

“They were shocked, horrified. We had to take them to the emergency vets because some had stopped eating.”

Adam and Bethany now want “answers and justice” from Aegean. They say the incident isn’t an isolated one, citing the example of Rodri, a partially sighted cat who’d also been lost on an Aegean Airlines flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the cats rescued by Bethany and Adam Mulcahy-Stephenson.

They’re calling for stricter handling rules and a ban on animals being allowed in the hold, “something that shows us this won’t happen again.”

Adam added: “We want to make people aware [of what could happen] when transporting pets and encourage them to take them in the cabin, even if you have to take an extra flight.

“We’re trying to get a change because we got misled. The cats are living creatures; they deserve more.”