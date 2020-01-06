Barrowford Community Choir hits right note for local charities

A Pendle community choir lived up to its name, after it raised more than £10,000 for local good causes throughout 2019.

Barrowford Community Choir ended a successful year with a concert at Pendle Heritage Centre before Christmas with all proceeds going to the centre, taking the choir's fund-raising total for the year to over £10,000.

Cheque presentation

The majority of fund-raising done was for choir member Nicola Nuttall's daughter Laura, who has incurable brain cancer and is raising money for immunotherapy treatment. More than £7,500 was raised for the Doing it For Laura fund through a special fundraising concert at Barrowford School, auctions, raffles, bucket collections and a gin night.

Other local causes to benefit during the year were Wil's Wishes, which received a donation of £1,200 in December.

The remainder of funds raised came from the choir who donated any money left over from the members' weekly fees (after the costs of running the choir had been taken out).

Choir organisers Jane Burby and Beth Shutt said: “We are so proud to have reached this total and would like to thank our members, our choir leader Helen and everyone who has supported the choir this year. To be able to do good in our community while having fun is a really special thing.”

The choir, whose philosophy is to have fun, meet at Booths Café in Barrowford. They sing contemporary pop, rock and souls songs and since starting two years ago have gone from strength to strength with over 100 members.

For more information you can follow the choir on Facebook @barrowfordcommunitychoir or visit the website www.barrowfordcommunitychoir.org