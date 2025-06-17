Bank Hall Football Club returning to former home in Colne Road for Sunday league
Bank Hall Football Club will play their homes games in the Burnley and District Sunday League in September on a former football pitch in Colne Road which has been lovingly restored after years of neglect.
The ground has been been unfit for use for many years, but thanks to the efforts of brothers Josh and Damo Miliken, as well as other volunteers, it will soon be ready for action.
Club chairman and joint manager Declan Hughes said: “Along with joint manager Peter Denwood, I wanted to set up a team for the Burnley and District Sunday League.
“Bank Hall football ground has been out of action for some years now, but two friends of ours Josh and Damo, are starting to get it back up to its best.
“Another very good friend of mine, Daniel Windle, has his own company called Danelec, and he was very happy to sponsor our shirt for the summer league we’re currently playing in and then the winter league in September.
“Daniel also sponsors Lowerhouse Cricket Club and many other younger football sides – he does so much for the community, he’s a asset for Burnley and a true gentleman.”
The original Burnley Bank Hall Football Club competed in the North West Counties League during the 1992/3 season.
On the evening of Friday July 24th, 1992 Bank Hall FC played host to Burnley FC in front of around 1,200 spectators.