The green shoots of recovery are appearing for an amateur football team who will soon be playing on a hallowed turf, thanks to a real team effort.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bank Hall Football Club will play their homes games in the Burnley and District Sunday League in September on a former football pitch in Colne Road which has been lovingly restored after years of neglect.

The ground has been been unfit for use for many years, but thanks to the efforts of brothers Josh and Damo Miliken, as well as other volunteers, it will soon be ready for action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club chairman and joint manager Declan Hughes said: “Along with joint manager Peter Denwood, I wanted to set up a team for the Burnley and District Sunday League.

Danelec owner Daniel Windle and Bank Hall manager Declan Hughes

“Bank Hall football ground has been out of action for some years now, but two friends of ours Josh and Damo, are starting to get it back up to its best.

“Another very good friend of mine, Daniel Windle, has his own company called Danelec, and he was very happy to sponsor our shirt for the summer league we’re currently playing in and then the winter league in September.

“Daniel also sponsors Lowerhouse Cricket Club and many other younger football sides – he does so much for the community, he’s a asset for Burnley and a true gentleman.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The original Burnley Bank Hall Football Club competed in the North West Counties League during the 1992/3 season.

On the evening of Friday July 24th, 1992 Bank Hall FC played host to Burnley FC in front of around 1,200 spectators.