Ballroom blitz brought some retro glitz and glamour to 1940s weekend that attracted thousands of visitors to Padiham

A live band played as hundreds of people jived the night away at a ballroom blitz event at Padiham on Parade.

By Sue Plunkett
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 4:32 pm
Dressed in 1940s garb, this footage by film maker Kev Furber shows guests having a fantastic time at the ball at Padiham Town Hall that kicked off a weekend of celebrations for the event that is now in its fifth year.

A full size replica Hurricane aircraft was one of the main highlights and there was also a variety of stalls and attractions including a display of military vehicles and tractors, a Punch and Judy show, fairground rides and games and Padiham Fire Station had a vintage engine on display.

Padiham on Parade, held last weekend, was a huge success, pulling in thousands of visitors to the town

On the Sunday hundreds of people lined the streets to watch a special parade to round off the weekend.

Cadets, schoolchildren and youth groups joined VIP guests, including Mrs Christine Kirk Vice Lord- Lieutenant of Lancashire, Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham, the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Cosima Townley, Deputy Mayor of Padiham Councillor Peter Haigh and two Chelsea Pensioners, for the parade.

