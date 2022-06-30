Dressed in 1940s garb, this footage by film maker Kev Furber shows guests having a fantastic time at the ball at Padiham Town Hall that kicked off a weekend of celebrations for the event that is now in its fifth year.

A full size replica Hurricane aircraft was one of the main highlights and there was also a variety of stalls and attractions including a display of military vehicles and tractors, a Punch and Judy show, fairground rides and games and Padiham Fire Station had a vintage engine on display.

Padiham on Parade, held last weekend, was a huge success, pulling in thousands of visitors to the town

On the Sunday hundreds of people lined the streets to watch a special parade to round off the weekend.