Dressed in 1940s garb, this footage by film maker Kev Furber shows guests having a fantastic time at the ball at Padiham Town Hall that kicked off a weekend of celebrations for the event that is now in its fifth year.
Read More
A full size replica Hurricane aircraft was one of the main highlights and there was also a variety of stalls and attractions including a display of military vehicles and tractors, a Punch and Judy show, fairground rides and games and Padiham Fire Station had a vintage engine on display.
On the Sunday hundreds of people lined the streets to watch a special parade to round off the weekend.
Cadets, schoolchildren and youth groups joined VIP guests, including Mrs Christine Kirk Vice Lord- Lieutenant of Lancashire, Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham, the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Cosima Townley, Deputy Mayor of Padiham Councillor Peter Haigh and two Chelsea Pensioners, for the parade.