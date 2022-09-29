This is thanks to the fact that last year Clitheroe and Ribblesdale Rotary collected 1,400 coats for Wrap Up which is now in its seventh year.

Run by rotary clubs across the country in partnership with Hands on London donated coats are distributed via homeless shelters, refugee centres, organisations supporting the elderly, women’s refuges, children’s centres and other charities helping people in crisis.

Volunteers Marie Jones and Janet Sharples with some of the 1,400 coats that were donated to the Wrap Up campaign last year

Collection boxes will be placed in Booths, Sainsburys and Tesco supermarkets between October 3rd and 22nd.