Award winning campaign that hands out winter coats to the vulnerable launched by rotarians in the Ribble Valley

An award winning national campaign, that collects coats for people struggling to keep warm in winter, has chosen Clitheroe as its headquarters for the East Lancashire arm.

By Sue Plunkett
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 12:51 pm
Updated Thursday, 29th September 2022, 12:53 pm

This is thanks to the fact that last year Clitheroe and Ribblesdale Rotary collected 1,400 coats for Wrap Up which is now in its seventh year.

Run by rotary clubs across the country in partnership with Hands on London donated coats are distributed via homeless shelters, refugee centres, organisations supporting the elderly, women’s refuges, children’s centres and other charities helping people in crisis.

Volunteers Marie Jones and Janet Sharples with some of the 1,400 coats that were donated to the Wrap Up campaign last year

Collection boxes will be placed in Booths, Sainsburys and Tesco supermarkets between October 3rd and 22nd.

Volunteers are asking for coats people no longer use that are clean and serviceable with working zips and all their buttons.

