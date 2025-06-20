An award winning Burnley skincare expert has taken a major step in his career.

William Foley, whose clients include ‘Coronation Street’ stars Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria Connor, Sally Dynevor who plays Sally Metcalfe and Sue Cleaver who plays Eileen Grimshaw, has launched his own company. And William Foley Skin has residencies in Selfridges, Manchester and Wilmslow and Bramhall in Cheshire locations. And he has also launched his own skincare range.

Named as UK’s Advanced Aesthetician in the British Association of Beauty Therapy & Cosmetology and Confederation of International Beauty Therapy and Cosmetology Awards in 2024, William also made a little piece of history as he holds the honour of being the first male to receive this award.

Speaking about his new skincare line, William said: “This is a project I have been working on for some time and now it’s ready to fly.

“It’s a natural brand based on aromatherapy oils with no harsh chemicals, that can often irritate the skin, and designed for all skin types.”

Created by William’s product developer, who is a master blender in aromatherapy, he wanted to create a simple four step brand of cleanse, tone serum and moisturise, providing a skincare regime that is easy to follow. William added: “These are all freshly made products, nothing is sat on the shelf.”

Once a customer has purchased the products William can offer a consultation to see if the range if they are suitable and also assess them for a range of bespoke products, designed uniquely for them. William’s new skincare range goes hand in hand with his holistic approach to skincare. He added: “My passion for my skincare line was less chemicals in my food, aswell as my skincare line - it’s unique as it’s created from scratch in the lab and sent to the client’s address so the client has the purest of ingredients without the nasty preservatives.”

William recently worked for Alderley Edge based CurrentBody skin clinic before flying solo. He was head hunted by the global beauty tech company who deals with ‘A’ list celebrities, including kim Kardashian and Kate Hudson, and many more.

In 2023, William was the only man ever to be shortlisted in the Aesthetic Therapist of the Year category in the 2023 Aesthetic Medicine Awards.

He is also a beauty, aesthetic and wellness speaker delivering key note speeches across the UK with professional beauty and aesthetic medicine.

William said: “What sets me apart from others in the industry is my approach to skin health, combining holistic wellness nutrition and in clinic and at home aesthetic treatments.”

A student at the former St Theodore's RC High School in Burnley, William is a dedicated skincare expert who has real passion and flair for what he does, borne out of suffering with acne as a teenager. He has worked for some of the top names in the industry including world leading brand Espa at its salon in Harvey Nichols store in Manchester. He later went to work for giant beauty brand Clarins Wilmslow in the heart of Cheshire before training in non surgical skin rejuvenation procedures such as dermaroller, mesotherapy, and chemical peels.

His mantra is 'trust the science' and for William, it is vital that he helps people to look AND feel better. He said: "My role is to help people enhance what they have, that is so important."

William has been invited to sit on the skills advisory board for the Department of Education for VTCT, one of the UK’s market-leading awarding and end-point assessment organisations, offering technical and vocational qualifications.