Two fire engines from Burnley attended a domestic property fire on Colne Road at 7pm on Thursday.

The incident involved smoke in the attic of the house, and firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel.

A second breathing apparatus team were committed to the adjoining property to investigate and ensure the fire hadn’t spread.

Crews were at the scene for just over three hours.