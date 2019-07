A store collection at Asda in Burnley raised £139 for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation charity.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local cancer units, including those at Burnley General Teaching and the Royal Blackburn Hospitals.