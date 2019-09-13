Arts weekender coming to Burnley

An exciting weekend of arts events is coming to Burnley later this month.



Over the course of three days from September 20th to 22nd artists and creative people around Burnley are opening their doors, giving everyone a unique opportunity to see their work, share their passion and celebrate the arts.

Whether you’re seriously creative or just mildly curious, there is something for everyone in this programme of workshops, talks, demos, discussions, exhibitions, tours and performances.

Openings has been put together by Burnley’s creative community, to showcase what they’re up to.

Events are taking place at a variety of venues in Burnley and Padiham. Most events are free, some have a fee, and you will need to book in advance to attend some - these can be booked through each event's own booking channel, whether it be Eventbrite, Facebook or direct with the venue.

Rachel Hawthorn, Burnley Leisure’s arts engagement co-ordinator, said: “This is going to be a fantastic opportunity for everyone in Burnley to get involved in the arts, whether you’d like to see a show or take part in a workshop, there is something for everyone all packed into one weekend.

"Lots have people have worked really hard to bring this event together, I think it goes to show just how much talent and creativity there is in Burnley.”

The full programme can be found on the website, or pick up your copy from one of the venues such as Burnley Mechanics, Burnley Central Library, Towneley Hall, Gawthorpe Hall, or Burnley Markets.

Openings is funded by Burnley Council, Burnley Leisure and Arts Council England as part of a wider project developing Burnley’s cultural narrative.