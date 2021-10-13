Arrangements announced for Burnley Service of Remembrance

The service will start shortly before 11am and will be conducted by the Bishop of Burnley, the Rt Rev. Philip North CMP.

Members of the public attending are asked to be at the Peace Garden no later than 10-45am.

The Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Mark Townsend, will remember those who lost their lives in war, along with representatives from Burnley Council, the Royal British Legion, ex-servicemen’s associations, the Armed Forces, cadet forces, other uniformed groups, public organisations, and any member of the public who wish to attend the service.

A standard bearer at last year's service

The 4th Battalion of the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment would like ex-servicemen’s associations and all other uniformed groups to assemble at the pedestrianised area of Curzon Street no later than 10-20am, for the parade to step off at 10.35am as it makes its way through the town centre to the Peace Garden.

As in the past, wreaths will be laid during the service by members of the armed services and parade. Members of the public will have an opportunity to lay wreaths after the service has concluded and the parade marches off.

Wreaths may be obtained from the Royal British Legion, located in Burnley Market Hall.

After the National Anthem, the civic party will then proceed to the main entrance of the police station where the Commanding Officer of the 4th Battalion of the Duke of Lancaster’s Regiment will take the Salute accompanied by the Mayor and civic party as the parade marches past.

After the Salute, the Mayor will attend a short service and lay a wreath on the town’s Cenotaph in Towneley Park.

The Mayor said: “I hope people will join us to pay their respects at the Remembrance Sunday service to those who have served our country.”