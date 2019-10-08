Armed services training firm opens in Burnley

A firm offering training to young people to prepare them for life in the Armed Services has recently opened a new centre in Burnley.

Workplace learning provider Evolve Military College has secured a £95,000 loan from the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund.

The firm offers training for young people prior to joining the armed forces. Acting as a government funded supplementary education provider, Evolve prepares young people aged between 16 and 24 on a range of disciplines including English and maths, emotional wellbeing, physical training and military knowledge.

For younger students, the firm also offers full-time and part-time courses to lay the foundations for life in the armed forces.

The firm opened its first centre in Bury, and with use of the £95,000 NPIF loan provided by GC Business Finance, has recently opened a centre in Athletic Street, Burnley.

The Burnley centre has expanded the firm’s capacity to 120 young people, more than doubling the number of potential students. The loan has also allowed Evolve to create 11 new jobs in the North West.

Andrew Emmett, managing director at Evolve Military College, said: “The work we do in areas such as Bury and Burnley is crucial to many young people. In helping these aspiring armed services personnel understand the daily life of the military, in addition to training their body and minds, we’re helping smooth the transition into service life as much as possible.

“Throughout the process, everyone at GC Business Finance – especially Simon Truby – and NPIF have been fantastic. Simon kept us well informed throughout the process. Now that we have access to the funding, we can go on and make a huge difference in areas that need us.”

The Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund project is supported financially by the European Union using funding from the European Regional Development Fund as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020 and the European Investment Bank.