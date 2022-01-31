Appeal to find more foster carers for children in Lancashire

The unprecedented pandemic, along with an increase in the number of children coming into care, have created an urgent demand for foster carers who can provide a happy, loving home.

The campaign aims to bust some of the popular myths surrounding fostering, such as age, profession, home ownership, while highlighting the fact that "you don't need to be a superhero to become a foster carer".

Many children in Lancashire County Council care need a loving and safe home and sometimes possible foster carers think they will not fit the criteria to foster.

The council welcomes new foster carers from all different backgrounds

This campaign aims to dispel those myths and highlight that you do not need to be special to foster, you just need to be able to support a child in a safe and secure home environment.

Deputy Mayor of Burnley and County Coun. Cosima Towneley, cabinet member for children and families, said: "When people think of fostering there is a tendency to think you need to be a certain age or have a certain type of house to be eligible. The truth is that as long as you can provide a child or young person with a safe and supportive home environment, then you are likely to be able to foster.

"This campaign aims to dispel the myths surrounding foster care and lay out the facts so that potential foster carers can make an informed choice.

"We currently have 1,927 children in our care and urgently need foster carers to provide the stability, consistency, love, and support which most children and young people need.

"Providing them with the right environment for them to flourish and grow can be an extremely rewarding experience and we want to offer that opportunity to those who want to do something incredible and foster a child or sibling group. If you think you have the skills to foster a child then please get in touch."

The council welcomes new foster carers from all different backgrounds. Carers need to be over 21 by the end of their assessment process and have a spare room. Foster carers look after children and young people across a wide age range - from birth to 18-years-old. Carers who could support an older child or teenager who need a safe and secure home environment through the current crisis are particularly needed. The council offers 24/7 support and ongoing training with a generous allowance.

The fostering service would also love to hear from anyone who has previously fostered with the council, foster carers taking a break from fostering and retired foster carers.

The rewards are great and carers have the satisfaction of helping a young person through a challenging time in their life.