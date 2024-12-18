Burnley will again be transformed into a giant game when Beat the Street returns for a third time in 2025 – and now organisers are seeking sponsors to support the initiative.

Beat the Street encourages anyone living or working in Burnley to get outdoors, explore the borough, and earn points, which are then totted up and exchanged for saplings and wildflower seeds to add greenery to local areas.

Top teams on the leaderboard can also win prizes, including equipment vouchers, to help encourage physical activity.

Beat The Street will return to Burnley in 2025

The two previous games in 2021 and 2023 attracted over 10,000 and 12,500 participants respectively and organisers, Burnley Leisure and Culture (BLC), hope 2025 will prove to be even more popular when it returns around May/June, although exact dates have yet to be decided.

Under the banner of ‘Bring back Beat the Street Burnley’, there are three sponsorship opportunities available:

Official partner, which costs £25,000

Themed week sponsor – six £5,000 packages, one for each week

Friends of Beat the Street, which costs £1,000

Alexis Turner, outdoor activity connector at BLC, said: “This is a great chance for local businesses to invest in community wellbeing, environmental sustainability, and an unforgettable experience. Beat the Street engages thousands of residents and countless organisations and workforces, making a meaningful impact that aligns with many organisational goals - tackling inactivity, improving workforce wellbeing and promoting climate action.

“By partnering with us, businesses can boost their Corporate Social Responsibility profile by promoting community engagement, healthier lifestyles, and environmental sustainability – all while enhancing brand image. They’ll be champions for a healthier, greener, and happier Burnley.”

Thanks to previous games, 2,388 trees have been planted across the borough while more than 1,000 packets of wildflower seeds have been sown by schools in return for the 235,467 miles covered by people taking part.

Beat the Street has also been credited with improving activity levels and well-being among participants. Post game surveys completed by 11,119 people showed that 38% of inactive adults became more active, while 40% of less active children became more active. Almost 10% of those questioned said they had experienced increased happiness – a result based on what is known as Wellby, a simple measure of wellbeing based on a life satisfaction question.

For more details of the sponsorship packages available, visit: https://outdoortown.uk/green-activities/beat-the-street/bring-beat-the-street-back-to-burnley/