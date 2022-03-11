'Keep your dogs on a lead' appeal from police to pet owners in Burnley as lambing season approaches
Dog walkers have been asked to keep their pets on leads when walking on public paths through farmland in Burnley and Pendle as lambing season approaches.
Burnley and Padiham police have also asked that dog owners be aware that their pets are their responsibility and, while farmers have exemption under law to shoot any dog uncontrolled on farmland currently at threat to their livestock,, this is seen as an 'absolute last resort.'
A spokesman for the East rural task force said: "Loose dogs can cause distress to sheep and during this time of year can cause the loss of the sheep's life and also the life of their lambs, young and unborn.
"A sheep which is pregnant with two lambs for example is potentially worth £1000 towards their livelihood."
Prosecutions for criminal damage could potentially be sought against any dog owner for causing loss of life to livestock by not having their dog under control.