Burnley and Padiham police have also asked that dog owners be aware that their pets are their responsibility and, while farmers have exemption under law to shoot any dog uncontrolled on farmland currently at threat to their livestock,, this is seen as an 'absolute last resort.'

A spokesman for the East rural task force said: "Loose dogs can cause distress to sheep and during this time of year can cause the loss of the sheep's life and also the life of their lambs, young and unborn.

Police have appealed for dog owners to keep their pets on leads and away from sheep during lambing season

"A sheep which is pregnant with two lambs for example is potentially worth £1000 towards their livelihood."