Another new chapter for Northlight as Storefirst set to build new site in Pendle mill complex

Having lain empty for many years, Brierfield Mills, formerly to home of Smith and Nephew, is being transformed into a new business and community destination.

And now Storefirst, a leading name for business and personal self storage, is set to gain a brand new site at the well placed location, the popular development in Pendle

The first phase of Northlight included luxury apartments, small offices and The Hub, a modern collaborative workspace for businesses and entrepreneurs, operated by Business First which operates managed office space throughout the region.

The area marked in yellow shows where Storefirst will be based at Northlight.

Northlight is also home to Lancashire Adult Learning, Burnley Football in the Community and The Garage, an impressive art and exhibition space.

When finalised, the £32m redevelopment could also include a hotel and a canalside marina.

Phase Two of the impressive development, which can be seen clearly from the M65 and also offers important rail links on its doorstep, represents an estimated £2.5m investment.

Still under construction, the plans include space for an additional 12 two person offices, plus 56 large Storefirst storage units, suitable for a variety of needs, from entrepreneurs needing to store stock, to people moving house and needing personal storage for their furniture.

Toby Whittaker of Storefirst commented: “Northlight has proved to be a really successful launch for us.

“It’s an impressive site and great location.

“All our other local sites are sold out of their larger storage units, so there is a great demand for it at the moment.

“We’re even seeing customers who live and work at Northlight, and now they’ll be able to have quality clean, safe storage on site too!”

Storefirst is based in Burnley and has 15 current locations around the North of England and into Scotland, comprising of over a million square feet of storage.

Anyone wanting to join the waiting list for Phase Two of the Northlight development can do so by visiting the website www.northlightestates.com or calling 01282 222288 to speak to a member of staff.