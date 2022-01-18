Annual Holocaust memorial service in Burnley

The service will again take place at the Peace Garden

The service, starting at 1pm on Sunday January 30th, will commemorate and honour all the victims of the Holocaust and assert a commitment to oppose racism, anti-Semitism, victimisation and genocide.

The service, which will be attended by the Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley Coun. Mark and Mrs Kerry Townsend, will be a multi-faith service.

Wreaths of remembrance may be laid after the service.