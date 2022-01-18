Annual Holocaust memorial service in Burnley
Arrangements have been made for the annual Holocaust memorial service to be held at the Peace Garden, Croft Street, Burnley.
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 3:45 pm
The service, starting at 1pm on Sunday January 30th, will commemorate and honour all the victims of the Holocaust and assert a commitment to oppose racism, anti-Semitism, victimisation and genocide.
The service, which will be attended by the Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley Coun. Mark and Mrs Kerry Townsend, will be a multi-faith service.
Wreaths of remembrance may be laid after the service.
Members of the public are invited to attend the event.