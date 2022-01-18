Annual Holocaust memorial service in Burnley

Arrangements have been made for the annual Holocaust memorial service to be held at the Peace Garden, Croft Street, Burnley.

By Dominic Collis
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 3:45 pm
The service will again take place at the Peace Garden

The service, starting at 1pm on Sunday January 30th, will commemorate and honour all the victims of the Holocaust and assert a commitment to oppose racism, anti-Semitism, victimisation and genocide.

The service, which will be attended by the Mayor and Mayoress of Burnley Coun. Mark and Mrs Kerry Townsend, will be a multi-faith service.

Wreaths of remembrance may be laid after the service.

Members of the public are invited to attend the event.

