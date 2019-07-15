Animal welfare charity HAPPA opens new book room

A book room dedicated to the founder of a Burnley animal welfare charity has been opened.

HAPPA (Horses and Ponies Protection Association) has opened its Mona Huskie Book Room at Shores Hey Farm, off Halifax Road, Briercliffe.

The room is dedicated to HAPPA’s founder Miss Mona Huskie who began the charity’s work back in 1937.

It will be open to the public daily from 11am to 4pm and is packed with a great selection of second-hand books. HAPPA just ask supporters to leave a donation for any books in order to help continue to raise funds for the horses and ponies in their care at the farm.

Development manager Julie Pharaoh-Gan said: “We have made recent improvements to one of the meeting spaces in our café to accommodate a relaxing area where our visitors can spend time choosing their latest read.

"We hope to be able to continue to stock the room, so appeal for any good as new books to be brought to the farm too. This will be a great addition to our fund-raising and we look forward to welcoming everyone to see the finished room."