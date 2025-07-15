A Pendle dog rescue says it is under pressure from “non-stop” requests to rehome people’s unwanted pets.

Pendle Dogs has previously spoken to the Burnley Express about the difficulties it faces, including a lack of funding, kennel space, and new homes.

Now it has taken to Facebook to remind people that its priority is to help save strays who face being put to sleep after their seven days in a pound are up. It is calling on the public to help “ease the non-stop requests from dog owners to take their dogs.”

At the time of writing, the animal sanctuary revealed it had 14 requests that day.

Pendle Dogs have rescued stray dog, Rosie, from the pound.

A rescue spokesperson said: “We are currently getting non-stop requests to rehome people’s unwanted dogs. In an ideal world, rescues would have spaces for all unwanted dogs and have people queuing up to adopt them, but sadly this just isn’t the case and we have to prioritise spaces for the most at-risk, which is the unclaimed strays (pound dogs).

"We are a rescue, not a rehoming organisation or an easy place to hand your dogs to.

"We need people to please stop recommending us to people who no longer want their dogs. We just can’t help and having to explain this non-stop all day really is draining. We don’t want to say no or hear endless reasons why we must help. We have no choice!

"We also can’t recommend other rescues as they are struggling as much as us. The UK dog rescue system is currently in meltdown and there are no spaces anywhere.”

Rosie is one of the strays who was close to being euthanised, before Pendle Dogs stepped in and took her out of a dog pound.

"Rosie would have died three weeks ago if we’d have filled her space with an owned dog,” a spokesperson for the rescue added.

"We have two others joining us this week, both wouldn’t have futures without us saving spaces for them.

"Please help us spread the word. We are under enough pressure and need to try and ease the non-stop requests from dog owners to take their dogs.”